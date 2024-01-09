﻿
Brazilian pig iron exports increase in December

Tuesday, 09 January 2024 22:41:14 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian exports of pig iron have reached 372,900 mt in December, against 189,300 mt in November, according to customs data. The decline reflects chiefly exports to the US reduced by 74 percent from October to November.

The main destinations in December were the US (284,900 mt at $404/mt), Mexico (56,300 mt at $406/mt), and Turkey, 26,300 mt at $432/mt), while small volumes were shipped to Asia and the Netherlands, all FOB conditions.

The shipments were from independent producers in the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo (280,600 mt at $408/mt), Pará, in the north (69,300 mt at $407/mt) and Mato Grosso do Sul, in the central western region (23,000 mt at $401/mt), all FOB conditions.

For the total of 2023, Brazil exported a 3.85 million mt of pig iron, against 3.71 million mt in 2022.


Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat Brazil South America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

