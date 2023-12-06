Brazilian pig iron exports decline sharply in November

Wednesday, 06 December 2023 00:06:57 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian exports of pig iron have reached 189,300 mt in November, against 479,600 mt in October, according to customs data. The decline reflects chiefly exports to the US reduced by 74 percent from October to November.

The main destinations in November were the US (102,900 mt at $402/mt), Europe (72,400 mt at $419/mt, of which 55,100 mt at $402/mt to Turkey), Argentina (8,200 mt at $336/mt), and Asia (5,600 mt at $492/mt), while a small volume was shipped to Australia, all FOB conditions.

The shipments were from producers in the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo (126,100 mt at $416/mt), Pará, in the north (55,100 mt at $402/mt) and Mato Grosso do Sul, in the central western region (8,100 mt at $329/mt), FOB conditions.

During the first 11 months of 2023, Brazil exported a total of 3.48 million mt of pig iron, against 3.41 million mt during the same period of 2022.