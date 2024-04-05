﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian pig iron exports increase in March

Friday, 05 April 2024 19:58:11 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian exports of pig iron reached 334,800 mt in March, against 290,800 mt in February, according to customs data.

The destinations in March were the US (333,600 mt at $436/mt), Asia (1,000 mt at $540/mt) and South America (200 mt at $815/mt), FOB conditions.

The shipments were from independent producers in the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo (199,600 mt at $439/mt), in the northern states of Pará and Maranhão (120,200 mt at $434/mt) and from the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, in the central-western region (15,000 mt at $430/mt), all FOB conditions.

The increase reflects chiefly the resumption of exports from the producers in the north of the country, which have not exported in February due to logistical problems.


Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat Brazil South America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Global BPI market quiet after last week’s deals, buyers not expecting higher prices soon

05 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases pig iron output in Q1

04 Apr | Steel News

Russian exporters sell over 100,000 mt of BPI, prices up from buyers’ ideas but similar or slightly lower to previous ...

29 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal completes first stage of BF No. 3 overhaul

29 Mar | Steel News

Ex-Brazil BPI exporters achieve slight rise in latest deals to US amid better scrap sentiment

28 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Japanese crude steel output down 3.8 percent in February from January

27 Mar | Steel News

Price gap between low and high-phosphorus Brazilian BPI narrows in last deals

25 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

German crude steel output increases by 4.6 percent in January-February

25 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts lower pig iron output due to Russia’s attacks on energy infrastructure

21 Mar | Steel News

Buyers from Turkey and Italy seek lower ex-Russia BPI prices even though scrap lacks direction

20 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials