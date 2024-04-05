Brazilian pig iron exports increase in March

Friday, 05 April 2024 19:58:11 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian exports of pig iron reached 334,800 mt in March, against 290,800 mt in February, according to customs data.

The destinations in March were the US (333,600 mt at $436/mt), Asia (1,000 mt at $540/mt) and South America (200 mt at $815/mt), FOB conditions.

The shipments were from independent producers in the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo (199,600 mt at $439/mt), in the northern states of Pará and Maranhão (120,200 mt at $434/mt) and from the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, in the central-western region (15,000 mt at $430/mt), all FOB conditions.

The increase reflects chiefly the resumption of exports from the producers in the north of the country, which have not exported in February due to logistical problems.