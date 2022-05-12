Brazilian pig iron exports decline in April

Thursday, 12 May 2022 18:02:25 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian exports of pig iron declined to 249,300 mt in April, from 321,400 mt in March, according to customs.

The volume of March was destined chiefly to the US (103,100 mt at $637/mt), followed by Turkey (65,000 mt at $529/mt), the EU (54,900 mt at $617/mt), Asia (16,400 mt at $553/mt) and Mexico (6,700 mt at $510/mt), all FOB conditions, while small volumes were shipped to South America and Australia.

The exports were from states in the southeastern region (153,200 mt at $560/mt), from the northern region (73,600 mt at $683/mt) and the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, in the central western region (12,500 mt at $553/mt), all FOB conditions.

The price deals for such exports were probably closed in February, showing a wide difference from today’s prices, estimated at $900/mt, FOB Brazil conditions, for the basic pig iron (BPO).