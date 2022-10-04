Brazilian pig iron exports increase again in September

Tuesday, 04 October 2022 22:02:36 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian exports of pig iron increased to 397,200 mt in September from 360,000 mt in August, according to customs.

Shipments in August were destined to the US (322,100 mt at $731/mt), Europe (51,700 mt at $586/mt), Asia (21,300 mt at $604/mt), Mexico (1,600 mt at $385/mt), and South America (500 mt at $850/mt), all FOB conditions and price deals probably closed in July.

The exports were from independent producers in the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo (307,100 mt), from the northern state of Para (34,400 mt) and from the central-western state of Mato Grosso do Sul (55,700 mt).