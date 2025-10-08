 |  Login 
Brazilian pig iron exports increase in September

Wednesday, 08 October 2025 03:44:05 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian exports of pig iron have reached 295,300 mt in September, against 288,400 mt in August, according to the foreign trade authority, SECEX.

The destinations of August were the US (229,400 mt at $408/mt), Europe (27,600 mt at $446/mt), Mexico (22,000 mt at $398/mt), South America (14,400 mt at $346/mt), and Asia (2,000 mt at $487/mt), FOB conditions. 
 
The shipments were from independent producers in the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo (193,520/mt), from Maranhão, in the north (74,500 mt) and from the central-western state of Mato Grosso do Sul (27,300 mt).  
 
Such prices were probably negotiated in July, with indications of the BPI grade price in the $333-419/mt range, and the foundry grade product price above $490/mt.

