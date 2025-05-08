Brazilian pig iron exports increase in April

The Brazilian exports of pig iron have reached 367,600 mt in April, against 350,400 mt in March, according to the foreign trade authority, SECEX.

The destinations of March were the US (329,100 mt at $409/mt), Europe (25,900 mt at $441/mt), Asia (12,200 mt at $414/mt), and South America (400 mt at $597/mt), FOB conditions.

The shipments were from independent producers in the southeastern states of Minas Geraisand Espirito Santo (319,800 mt), and from the central-western state of Mato Grosso do Sul (47,800 mt).

Such prices were probably negotiated in February, with indications of the BPI grade price in the $376-450/mt range, and the foundry grade product price above $450/mt, FOB conditions.