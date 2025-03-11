Brazilian pig iron exports decline in February

The Brazilian exports of pig iron have reached 191,000 mt in February against 313,600 mt in January, according to the foreign trade authority, SECEX.

The decline reflects mainly exports to the US, which were reduced by 106,000 mt during the period.

The destinations in February were the US (181,500 mt at $407/mt), South America (7,800 mt at $423/mt), and Asia (1,700 mt at $489/mt), FOB conditions.

The shipments were from independent producers in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais (131,600 mt), from the northern state of Pará (52,100 mt), and from the central-western state of Mato Grosso do Sul (7,300 mt).

These prices were probably negotiated in December, with indications of the BPI grade price in the $360-480/mt range, and the foundry grade product price above $500/mt, FOB conditions.