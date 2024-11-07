 |  Login 
Brazilian pig iron exports increase in October

Thursday, 07 November 2024 09:15:05 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian exports of pig iron have reached 450,600 mt in October, up from 380,000 mt in September.

The destinations in October were the US (420,600 mt at $444/mt), Europe (23,000 mt at $460/mt), Asia (6,400 mt at $513/mt), and Mexico (500 mt at $403/mt), FOB conditions. A small volume was shipped to Argentina.

The shipments were from independent producers in the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo (282,200 mt at $442/mt)), from the northern states of Pará and Maranhão (125,600 mt at $454/mt), and from the central-western state of Mato Grosso do Sul (42,800mt at $445/mt). 

Such prices were probably negotiated in August, with indications of the BPI grade price in the $430-470/mt range, and the foundry grade product above $500/mt, FOB conditions.


Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat Brazil South America Imp/exp Statistics 

