Brazilian pig iron exports increase in October

The Brazilian exports of pig iron have reached 450,600 mt in October, up from 380,000 mt in September.

The destinations in October were the US (420,600 mt at $444/mt), Europe (23,000 mt at $460/mt), Asia (6,400 mt at $513/mt), and Mexico (500 mt at $403/mt), FOB conditions. A small volume was shipped to Argentina.

The shipments were from independent producers in the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo (282,200 mt at $442/mt)), from the northern states of Pará and Maranhão (125,600 mt at $454/mt), and from the central-western state of Mato Grosso do Sul (42,800mt at $445/mt).

Such prices were probably negotiated in August, with indications of the BPI grade price in the $430-470/mt range, and the foundry grade product above $500/mt, FOB conditions.