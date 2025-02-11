Brazilian pig iron exports increase slightly in January

The Brazilian exports of pig iron have reached 313,600 mt in January against 311,700 mt in December.

The destinations in January were the US (287,600 mt at $439/mt), Mexico (20,500 mt at $422/mt), Asia (5,200 mt at $549/mt), and South America (200 mt at $738/mt), FOB conditions.

The shipments were from independent producers in the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo (188,700 mt), and from the northern states of Maranhão and Pará (124,900 mt).

Such prices were probably negotiated in November, with indications of the BPI grade price in the $422-460/mt range, and the foundry grade product above $500/mt, FOB conditions.