Brazilian pig iron exports increase in May

Tuesday, 14 June 2022 22:12:19 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian exports of pig iron increased to 320,300 mt in May, from 249,300 mt in April, according to customs authorities.

The volume in May was shipped to the US (154,600 mt at $579/mt), Mexico (59,200 mt at $545/mt), Europe (57,900 mt at $697/mt), and Asia (12,200 mt at $547/mt), all FOB conditions with price deals probably closed in March. Additionally, small volumes were shipped to Argentina and Australia.

The producers were mainly from the states of Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo, in the southeast (279,900 mt), while 29,700 mt were exported from the northern state of Para and 10,700 mt from the central western state of Mato Grosso do Sul.


