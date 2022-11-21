Brazilian labor court orders readmission of CSN workers

Monday, 21 November 2022 20:59:17 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

A labor court in the city of Volta Redonda, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, where steel producer CSN is located, has determined that the company should readmit the workers that were dismissed for having participated in stoppages earlier in this year, during the period of renegotiation of salaries.

According to CSN, the dismissed workers had no guarantee of employment, as their movement was not made under lawful conditions, was not subject to the strike legislation and was not determined by the workers union.

The company added that the stoppage started without any previous information and without support of the union, which was participating in the negotiations.

For its turn, the labor court declared that “the freedom of union activity is undeniably a human and fundamental right concerning to each worker individually affected.”

CSN has reportedly asked for a cautionary measure to an upper court.