﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian labor court orders readmission of CSN workers

Monday, 21 November 2022 20:59:17 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

A labor court in the city of Volta Redonda, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, where steel producer CSN is located, has determined that the company should readmit the workers that were dismissed for having participated in stoppages earlier in this year, during the period of renegotiation of salaries.

According to CSN, the dismissed workers had no guarantee of employment, as their movement was not made under lawful conditions, was not subject to the strike legislation and was not determined by the workers union.

The company added that the stoppage started without any previous information and without support of the union, which was participating in the negotiations.

For its turn, the labor court declared that “the freedom of union activity is undeniably a human and fundamental right concerning to each worker individually affected.”

CSN has reportedly asked for a cautionary measure to an upper court.


Tags: Brazil South America Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) 

Similar articles

CSN to increase its pre-painted steel production

02 Nov | Steel News

Net profit declines at CSN in the third quarter

01 Nov | Steel News

CSN ordered to sell its Usiminas shares

23 Sep | Steel News

Usiminas “fights back” and asks for lower CSN stake

21 Sep | Steel News

Cade allows CSN’s limited stake in Usiminas

16 Sep | Steel News

CSN investing $1.0 billion in ESG related projects

29 Aug | Steel News

CSN’s iron ore waste dam could be at risk after heavy rainfall

24 Aug | Steel News

CSN expects improved results in Q3

17 Aug | Steel News

CSN’s net profit falls sharply in Q2 2022

16 Aug | Steel News

CSN buys state-owned electric energy producer

01 Aug | Steel News