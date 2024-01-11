﻿
Brazilian heavy plate exports increase again in December

Thursday, 11 January 2024 22:09:30 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil exported 28,500 mt of heavy plate in December, against 21,700 mt in November and 18,900 mt in October, according to customs data.

The exports of December were destined to South American countries (27,000 mt at $1,239/mt), and to the US (1,500 mt at $1,055/mt), FOB conditions.

The exporters were Usiminas (25,700 mt at $1,289/mt) and ArcelorMittal (2,400 mt at $593/mt), while 400 mt at $1,217/mt were exported by traders, FOB conditions.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 1,300 mt of heavy plate in December, against 700 mt in November.

The imports were from China (700 mt at $1,041/mt) and Europe (600 mt at $1,669/mt), also FOB conditions.


