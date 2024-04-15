﻿
Brazilian heavy plate exports and imports decline sharply in March

Monday, 15 April 2024 00:22:25 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil exported 700 mt of heavy plates in March, against 5,000 mt in February. According to sources, the decline reflects chiefly postponements of shipments to April.

The shipments of March were all destined to South American countries, in average at $916/mt, FOB conditions.

The exporters were Usiminas (500 mt at $926/mt), traders (100 mt at $1,003/mt) and ArcelorMittal (100 mt at $676/mt), FOB.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 800 mt of heavy plates in March, against 5,400 mt February.

The imports were from Europe (400 mt at $1,259/mt), and China (300 mt at $829/mt), also FOB conditions. Small volumes were imported from the US and Japan.


Tags: Plate Flats Brazil South America Trading 

