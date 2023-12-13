Brazilian heavy plate exports increase in November

Wednesday, 13 December 2023 23:31:16 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 21,700 mt of heavy plate in November, against 18,900 mt in October, according to customs data.

The exports of November were all destined to South American countries, in average at $1,265/mt, FOB conditions.

The price was heavily influenced by Usiminas exports to Argentina, 19,900 mt at $1,322/mt, while the balance 1,800 mt was exported at $651/mt in average, both FOB.

Other exporters were ArcelorMittal (1,500 mt at $598/mt) and Gerdau (200 mt at $802/mt), while small volumes were shipped by CSN and by traders, FOB conditions.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 700 mt of heavy plates in November, against 2,600 mt October.

The imports were from China (600 mt at $816/mt) and South Korea (100 mt at $1,561/mt), FOB conditions.