﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian heavy plate exports increase in November

Wednesday, 13 December 2023 23:31:16 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil exported 21,700 mt of heavy plate in November, against 18,900 mt in October, according to customs data.

The exports of November were all destined to South American countries, in average at $1,265/mt, FOB conditions.

The price was heavily influenced by Usiminas exports to Argentina, 19,900 mt at $1,322/mt, while the balance 1,800 mt was exported at $651/mt in average, both FOB.

Other exporters were ArcelorMittal (1,500 mt at $598/mt) and Gerdau (200 mt at $802/mt), while small volumes were shipped by CSN and by traders, FOB conditions.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 700 mt of heavy plates in November, against 2,600 mt October.

The imports were from China (600 mt at $816/mt) and South Korea (100 mt at $1,561/mt), FOB conditions.


Tags: Plate Flats Brazil South America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US cut-length plate exports up 2.1 percent in October

12 Dec | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices move sideways

11 Dec | Flats and Slab

Nippon Steel to supply low-carbon steel plate to STEELARIS

11 Dec | Steel News

Plate spot market prices in the US

07 Dec | Flats and Slab

US plates in coil imports up 25.7 percent in October

07 Dec | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 49, 2023

07 Dec | Flats and Slab

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Nov 27-Dec 3

07 Dec | Steel News

Most plate offers surge in Turkey amid bullish HRC and scrap, but also better demand

06 Dec | Flats and Slab

Shagang Group raises local steel plate prices by RMB 100/mt for December

06 Dec | Flats and Slab

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.3% in late Nov

05 Dec | Steel News