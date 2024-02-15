﻿
Brazilian heavy plate exports decline in January

Thursday, 15 February 2024
       

Brazil exported 7,700 mt of heavy plate in January, against 28,500 mt in December, according to customs data.

The exports of January were destined to Pakistan (5,800 mt at $346/mt, certainly not a market price), and South American countries (1,800 mt at $1,266/mt), while small volumes were shipped to the Dominican Republic, FOB conditions.

The exporters were chiefly by Usiminas (7,500 mt at $551/mt), while small volumes were shipped by Gerdau, ArcelorMittal and traders).

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 1,700 mt of heavy plate in January, against 1,300 mt in December.

The imports were from China (1,000 mt at $813/mt) and Europe (700 mt at $1,639/mt), also FOB conditions.


