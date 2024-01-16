Brazilian crude steel production increases slightly in December

Tuesday, 16 January 2024 23:12:45 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian production of crude steel reached 2.5 million mt in December 2023, 0.9 percent more than in December 2022, according to the Brazilian steel institute IABr.

Under the same comparative basis, the production of rolled products increased by 16.0 percent to 1.652 million mt, with the production of flat products increasing by 15.4 percent to 1.093 million mt and the production of long products increasing by 17.2 percent to 559,000 mt.

Similarly, domestic sales of steel products increased by 4.0 percent to 1.43 million mt and the apparent consumption of steel products increased by 14.2 percent to 1.916 million mt, while exports declined by 10.6 percent to 842,000 mt and imports increased by 51.0 percent to 511,000 mt.

When considering the total of 2023, on yearly basis the crude steel production declined by 6.5 percent to 31.869 million mt, the production of rolled products declined by 7.0 percent to 21.787 million mt, the apparent consumption of steel products increased by 1.5 percent to 23.878 million mt, imports increased by 50.0 percent to 5.024 million mt and exports declined by 1.8 percent to 11.722 million mt.