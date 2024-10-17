 |  Login 
Brazilian crude steel production increases in September

Thursday, 17 October 2024 23:24:00 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian production of crude steel has reached 2.842 million mt in September 2024, 9.9 percent more than in September 2023, according to the Brazilian steel institute, IABr.

On a comparative basis, the production of rolled products increased by 10.9 percent to 2.033 million mt, with the production of flat products increasing by 3.3 percent to 1.154 million mt and the production of long products increasing by 23.0 percent to 879,000 mt.

Similarly, domestic sales of steel products increased by 14.0 percent to 1.890 million mt and the apparent consumption of steel products increased by 9.1 percent to 2.376 million mt, while exports declined by 15.5 percent to 704,000 mt and imports increased by 19.8 percent to 658,000 mt.

Considering the first nine months of 2024, on annual basis, the crude steel production increased by 4.4 percent to 25.205 million mt, domestic sales increased by 7.4 percent to 15.890 million mt, exports declined by 13.1 percent to 7.669 million mt, imports increased by 24.0 percent to 4.631 million mt, and the apparent consumption of steel products increased by 8.4 percent to 19.556 million mt.


