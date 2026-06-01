Argentina's crude steel output fell 3 percent in April though remains up 18.3 percent from year ago

Acero Argentino (AA), the Argentine chamber of the steel industry, reported that the country's crude steel production has reached 375,600 metric tons (mt) in April, against 387,400 mt in March, and 317,400 mt for April 2025.

On a similar comparative basis, the production of HRC increased by one percent to 129,400 mt, CRC production increased by 17.5 percent to 94,500 mt, and the production of long products declined by 1.1 percent to 126,100 mt.

When compared with April 2025, the data shows crude steel production increased by 18.3 percent, HRC production declined by 32.9 percent, CRC production declined by 7.5 percent, and long products production declined by ten percent.

In a statement, AA said domestic demand remains weak, a situation worsened by the pressure from imports, particularly from China, under unfair market conditions, strongly affecting the metal-mechanics value chain.

AA added that Argentina maintains a distorted tax system at all three levels, national, provincial and municipal that discourages local value creation.

According to AA, only the agriculture machinery and energy sectors are showing positive growth, while construction, automotive and the domestic appliance industries are showing negative performance.

A shortage of credit lines is the main factor behind these negative performances, according to AA.