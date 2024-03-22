﻿
English
Brazilian crude steel production increases in February

Friday, 22 March 2024 20:31:34 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian production of crude steel has reached 2.78 million mt in February 2024, 13.1 percent more than in February 2023, according to the Brazilian steel institute IABr.

Under the same comparative basis, the production of rolled products increased by 3.8 percent to 1.83 million mt, with the production of flat products increasing by 4.5 percent to 1.04 million mt and the production of long products increasing by 2.9 percent to 788,000 mt.

Similarly, domestic sales of steel products increased by 7.3 percent to 1.6 million mt and apparent consumption of steel products increased by 11.5 percent to 1.9 million mt, while exports increased by 26.1 percent to 700,000 mt and imports increased by 37.2 percent to 446,000 mt.

When comparing to January 2024, crude steel production increased by 1.91 percent, domestic sales were stable, exports declined by 22.2 percent, apparent consumption declined by 5.0 percent and imports increased by 21.5 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel Brazil South America Production 

