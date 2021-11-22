﻿
English
Brazilian crude steel production increases 3.1 percent in October

Monday, 22 November 2021 20:36:17 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian crude steel output in October rose 3.1 percent, year-over-year, to 2.9 million mt, said local steel association, IABr.

Domestic steel sales in October declined 14.7 percent, year-over-year, to 1.7 million mt. Likewise, apparent steel consumption in October dropped 5.9 percent, year-over-year, to 2 million mt.

Brazilian steel exports in October reached 1.2 million mt in volume, 58.5 percent up, year-over-year, and $1.1 billion in value, 170.2 percent up, also on a year-over-year basis. Brazilian steel imports in October totaled 369,000 mt in terms of volume, 126.5 percent up, year-over-year, and $421 million in terms of value, 154.8 percent up, year-over-year.

As for the accumulated period of January to October this year, Brazilian crude steel output grew 19.2 percent, year-over-year, to 30.3 million mt.

Domestic steel sales in January-October totaled 19.4 million mt, 23.1 percent up, year-over-year. Apparent steel consumption in the January-October period increased 31 percent, year-over-year, to 22.7 million mt.

Brazilian steel exports in January-October totaled 9.1 million mt in volume, 2 percent down, year-over-year. In terms of value, Brazilian steel exports in January-October reached $7.5 billion, 65.6 percent up, year-over-year.

Brazilian steel imports in the ten-month period totaled 4.2 million mt in volume, 159.1 percent up, year-over-year, and $4.1 billion in value, 129.3 percent up, also on a year-over-year basis.


