﻿
Brazilian crude steel production declines in November

Friday, 15 December 2023 22:33:36 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian production of crude steel has reached 2.7 million mt in November 2023, 3.8 percent more than in November 2022, according to the Brazilian steel institute IABr.

Under the same comparative basis, the production of rolled products declined by 5.7 percent to 1.8 million mt, with the production of flat products declining by 4.8 percent to 1.06 million mt, and the production of long products declining by 7.0 percent to 739,000 mt.

Similarly, domestic sales of steel products declined by 2.1 percent to 1.6 million mt and the apparent consumption of steel products increased by 2.5 percent to 2.0 million mt, while exports increased by 19.9 percent to 971,000 mt and imports increased by 9.2 percent to 356,000 mt.

When considering the first eleven months of 2023, on yearly basis the crude steel production declined by 7.1 percent to 29.346 million mt, the production of rolled products declined by 8.5 percent to 20.135 million mt, the apparent consumption of steel products increased by 0.5 percent to 22.0 million mt, imports increased by 49.9 percent to 4.5 million mt and exports declined by 0.2 percent to 10.9 million mt.


