Brazilian crude steel output increases 14.1 percent in August

Monday, 20 September 2021 21:16:08 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian crude steel production in August rose 14.1 percent, year-over-year, to 3.1 million mt, said the nation’s steel association, IABr.

IABr said domestic steel sales in August increased 10.4 percent, year-over-year, to 2 million mt. Apparent steel consumption in August totaled 2.3 million mt, 22.7 percent up, year-over-year.

Brazilian steel exports in August reached 865,000 mt in volume, 2.9 percent up, year-over-year, and $868 million in value, 128.3 percent up, year-over-year. Brazilian steel imports in August totaled 461,000 mt in volume, 254.9 percent up, year-over-year, and $463 million in value, 203.7 percent up, also on a year-over-year basis.

As for the accumulated period of January to August this year, Brazilian crude steel output totaled 24.1 million mt, 20.9 percent up, year-over-year.

Domestic steel sales in January-August grew 34.2 percent, year-over-year, to 16 million mt. Apparent steel consumption in January-August reached 18.8 million mt, 41.7 percent up, year-over-year.

Brazilian steel exports in January-August totaled 6.9 million mt in volume, 10.9 percent down, year-over-year, and $5.5 billion in value, 46.2 percent up, year-over-year. Brazilian steel imports in January-August reached 3.5 million mt in volume, 163.9 percent up, year-over-year, and $3.2 billion in value, 125.2 percent up, also on a year-over-year analysis.


