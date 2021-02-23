Brazilian crude steel output increases 10.8 percent in January

﻿
Brazilian crude steel production in January rose 10.8 percent, year-over-year, to 3 million mt, according to a report from Brazilian steel association, IABr.

Domestic steel sales in the first month of the year reached 1.9 million mt, 24.9 percent up, year-over-year. Apparent steel consumption in January grew 25 percent, year-over-year, to 2.2 million mt.

Brazilian steel exports in January totaled 531,000 mt in volume, 52 percent down, year-over-year, and $314 million in value, 40.6 percent down, also on a year-over-year basis.

Brazilian steel imports in January reached 324,000 mt in volume, 42.3 percent up, year-over-year, and $288 million in value, 26 percent up, year-over-year.


