Brazilian civil construction activity increases in March

Monday, 10 May 2021 20:09:48 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian civil construction activity in March increased to 44.9 points, from 28.8 points in March 2020, in a scale from zero to 100, in which values above 50 show growth, the nation’s confederation of industries (CNI) said. Brazilian civil construction activity in March declined from 45.9 points in February this year.

CNI said the capacity utilization of the Brazilian civil construction segment in March this year grew to 61 percent, up from 52 percent in March 2020, but unchanged when compared to the exact same 61 percent figure seen in February this year.

According to CNI, the indicator that measures the number of job positions in the industry in March this year rose to 45.2 points, from 39 points in March 2020, but declined from 46.8 points in February this year.


