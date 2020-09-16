Brazilian civil construction activity falls in July

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 10:11:14 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Civil construction activity in Brazil reached 48.1 points in July, up from 44.3 points in June but down from 48.4 points in July 2019, in a scale from zero to 100, in which values above 50 indicate growth, said local confederation of industries (CNI).

According to CNI, the capacity utilization of the civil construction sector in July slightly increased to 58 percent, up from 55 percent in June and 57 percent in July 2019.

CNI said the indicator that measures the number of job positions in the sector fell to 46.8 points in July this year, up from 43.4 points in June, but down from 47.3 points in July 2019.