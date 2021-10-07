Brazilian civil construction activity declines in August

Thursday, 07 October 2021 21:35:24 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian civil construction activity decreased to 49.7 points in August, from 51.4 points in August 2020, in a scale from zero to 100 in which values above 50 show growth, the Brazilian confederation of industries (CNI) said.

CNI said that local civil construction activity in August also dropped from 51 points in July this year.

The capacity utilization of the nation’s civil construction sector in August this year grew to 66 percent, up from 60 percent in August 2020, and from 64 percent in July this year.

The indicator that measures the number of job positions in the Brazilian civil construction sector in August this year fell to 49.1 points, from 49.5 points in August 2020, and from 50 points in July this year.