BMZ’s pipe exports to EU increase in January-February

Belarus-based Byelorussian Steel Works (BMZ) has announced that it exported more than 9,000 mt of hot-rolled seamless pipes to the European Union in the January-February period this year, increasing by 210 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the given period, BMZ sold the given products to ten countries of the EU. Italy was the top buyer. It accounted for about half of the company’s exports to the EU.

In the first two months of the current year, BMZ produced almost 21,000 mt of hot-rolled seamless pipes, up by 120 percent compared to the same period of last year. The company exported over 90 percent of the output in the January-February period, with the overall growth rate exceeding 113 percent year on year.

The company’s pipe-rolling plant is designed for the production of seamless hot-deformed pipes with a diameter of 21.3-168.3 mm and a wall thickness of 2.3-24 mm to be used in industries such as mechanical engineering, metallurgy and metalworking, oil and gas extraction, and the construction industry. Since the plant was commissioned, it has mastered the production of 1,069 standard sizes of pipes with carbon and alloy grades. The products have been sold to 52 countries.