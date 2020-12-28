﻿
Belgium’s VM Steel and Morocco’s K Steel to create JV

Monday, 28 December 2020 17:38:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Belgium-based VM Steel and Morocco-based K-Steel Service Senhadji & Trade will jointly create VM Steel Maroc, according to media reports.

VM Steel Maroc will be the first international subsidiary of VM Steel and will supply specialized metallurgical products to its customers. The company will take over all of the activities of K-Steel.

VM Steel noted that it seeks to become a “benchmark in terms of supply in steel products” with its subsidiary in Morocco and to offer products unavailable in the local market with competitive pricing. The company said it will ensure short delivery times for a wide range of products thanks to its warehouses located next to Antwerp Port in Belgium.


