According to the data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global direct reduced iron (DRI) production in the 13 countries accounting for approximately 84 percent of total world DRI production in 2025 amounted to 9.94 million metric tons in October this year, increasing by 3.2 percent month on month and down by 15.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, world DRI output came to 102.31 million metric tons in the first ten months of this year, down by 5.8 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2025.

The worldsteel data show that India was the largest DRI producer among the countries surveyed in October this year, with its DRI output amounting to 4.95 million metric tons in the given month. India was followed by Iran with 2.50 million mt, Russia with 630,000 mt, Mexico with 560,000 mt and Egypt with 486,000 mt.

Shares in global DRI production - October 2026