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Global DRI output down 8.8 percent in August 2026

Friday, 25 September 2026 14:30:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global direct reduced iron (DRI) production in the 12 countries accounting for approximately 85 percent of total world DRI production in 2025 amounted to 9.85 million metric tons in August this year, decreasing by 0.6 percent month on month and down by 8.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, world DRI output came to 81.38 million metric tons in the first eight months of this year, down by 3.4 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2025.

The worldsteel data show that India was the largest DRI producer among the countries surveyed in August this year, with its DRI output amounting to 5.11 million metric tons in the given month. India was followed by Iran with 2.5 million mt, Egypt with 613,000 mt, and Russia and Mexico with 500,000 mt each.

Shares in global DRI production share - August 2026

Tags: Raw Mat World Steelmaking 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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