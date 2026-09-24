World crude steel output down 1.2 percent in August 2026

Global crude steel production in August this year decreased by 1.2 percent year on year to 144.2 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel). In the January-August period this year, global crude steel production decreased by 0.7 percent year on year to 1.22 billion mt.

In August, crude steel output in Asia and Oceania amounted to 106.7 million mt, down 1.4 percent, with China's output at 74.6 million mt, down 3.7 percent, with 6.7 million mt produced by Japan, increasing by 0.4 percent, 14.8 million mt produced by India, rising by 4.6 percent, and 5.4 million mt produced by South Korea, moving up by 2.6 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 8.9 million mt of crude steel in August, down by 1.0 percent year on year. In the given month, Turkey's output amounted to 3.4 million mt, down 0.4 percent year on year. Germany produced 2.6 million mt of crude steel in August with a 1.7 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year.

The CIS registered a crude steel output of 6.3 million mt, falling by 5.6 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia's estimated output at 5.5 million mt, down 0.3 percent year on year.

In North America, in August, crude steel output totaled 9.4 million mt, up by 3.9 percent year on year, with the US producing 7.3 million mt, rising by 3.0 percent, both year on year.

Crude steel output in South America in August amounted to 3.4 million mt, decreasing by 4.9 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil's output totaling 2.7 million mt, decreasing by 6.2 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 2.1 million mt of crude steel, up by 8.8 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 3.7 million mt, moving down by 4.6 percent.

Shares in global crude steel production August 2026