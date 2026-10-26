 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Global...

Global DRI output down 15.7 percent in September 2026

Monday, 26 October 2026 10:53:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global direct reduced iron (DRI) production in the 12 countries accounting for approximately 85 percent of total world DRI production in 2025 amounted to 9.41 million metric tons in September this year, decreasing by 5.1 percent month on month and down by 15.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, world DRI output came to 91.15 million metric tons in the first nine months of this year, down by 4.7 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2025.

The worldsteel data show that India was the largest DRI producer among the countries surveyed in September this year, with its DRI output amounting to 4.81 million metric tons in the given month. India was followed by Iran with 2.42 million mt, Egypt with 545,572 mt, Russia with 510,000 mt and Mexico with 490,000 mt.

Shares in global DRI production - September 2026

Tags: Raw Mat World Steelmaking 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

Similar articles

World crude steel output down 0.2 percent in September 2026

23 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore prices edge up week on week

21 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Midrex at IREPAS: Global DRI demand to reach 260 million mt by 2035

28 Sep | Steel News

Global DRI output down 8.8 percent in August 2026

25 Sep | Steel News

World crude steel output down 1.2 percent in August 2026

24 Sep | Steel News

Global DRI output down 10.1 percent in July 2026

25 Aug | Steel News

World crude steel output down 0.3 percent in July 2026

24 Aug | Steel News

Global DRI output down 7.6 percent in June 2026

24 Jul | Steel News

World crude steel output up 1.7 percent in June 2026

23 Jul | Steel News

BIR: Global scrap market remains volatile as Turkish demand weakens

13 Jul | Steel News