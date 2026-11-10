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Bekaert to acquire Dextra for €140 million to expand construction reinforcement portfolio

Tuesday, 10 November 2026 11:36:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Belgium-based steel cord and wire manufacturer Bekaert has announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Thailand-based construction reinforcement solutions provider Dextra for an enterprise value of €140 million, aiming to expand its sustainable construction portfolio and strengthen its presence in international infrastructure markets. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

According to Bekaert, the acquisition will expand its existing reinforcement product portfolio with Dextra's rebar couplers, glass fiber reinforced polymer (GFRP) solutions and engineering services. Dextra supplies reinforcement solutions for major infrastructure projects, including airports, tunnels, power stations and ports.

Stronger presence targeted in international infrastructure markets

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Bekaert's presence in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, while providing opportunities to expand Dextra's products into the North American market.

According to Bekaert, the combined businesses will offer a wider range of reinforcement products and engineering services for infrastructure projects, with a focus on improving construction efficiency and reducing environmental impacts.

Tags: Belgium European Union Steelmaking M&A Bekaert 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
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I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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