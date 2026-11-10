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Australia and China agree to strengthen cooperation on steel decarbonization

Tuesday, 10 November 2026 10:53:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia and China have agreed to strengthen cooperation on iron and steel decarbonization, focusing on iron ore processing, lower-emission steelmaking technologies, product requirements and emissions accounting, according to Australia's Department of Industry, Science and Resources. The agreement was reached during the inaugural Australia-China Policy Dialogue on Steel Decarbonisation, hosted by the Australian government.

The dialogue brought together senior officials from both countries, including representatives from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), alongside participants from relevant government agencies. A separate roundtable was also held with representatives from industry and research institutions.

Discussions focus on low-emission steelmaking technologies and supply chains

During the discussions, participants examined developments in ironmaking and steelmaking technologies, changing raw material and steel product requirements, and emerging markets for lower-emission products. Both countries reaffirmed the importance of steel decarbonization for industrial development and global emissions reduction efforts.

Participants also emphasized the importance of maintaining reliable, sustainable and open iron and steel supply chains, supported by fair and orderly competition.

Australia and China to explore cooperation on iron ore processing and emissions accounting

Following the discussions, Australia and China agreed to continue exchanges and explore practical cooperation opportunities in iron ore utilization and processing, lower-emission iron and steel production technologies, future product requirements, industry standards and emissions accounting methodologies. The two countries will work to identify specific areas for cooperation and develop a focused work program ahead of their next meeting.

According to the Australian government, China will host the next Australia-China Policy Dialogue on Steel Decarbonisation, although no date has been announced. The planned meeting will follow the inaugural dialogue as the two countries continue identifying areas for practical cooperation on iron and steel decarbonization.

Tags: Australia Oceania Steelmaking Decarbonization 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor
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I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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