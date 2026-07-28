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Australia's Generation Steel expands green steel project with new rebar facility

Tuesday, 28 July 2026 11:04:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australian steelmaker Generation Steel, formerly known as Green Steel of WA, has announced revised plans for its proposed green steel plant in Collie, increasing the total project value to A$850 million with the addition of a new cut-and-bend facility.

The company has also entered into a partnership with Australian-owned Stride Reinforcement to supply site-ready rebar produced in Western Australia to construction customers on Australia's east coast.

Project aims to strengthen domestic rebar supply chain

According to the company, the project aims to strengthen Australia's domestic reinforcing steel supply chain, noting that reinforcing steel currently used in the country's hospitals, bridges and residential buildings is either imported or supplied by foreign-owned companies, exposing major construction projects to price volatility and supply chain disruptions.

Generation Steel stated that the Collie plant will have an annual production capacity of 450,000 mt of ultra-low-emission rebar, increasing Australia's domestic rebar production capacity by approximately one-third.

The plant, which is expected to begin operations in 2028, is planned to operate using 100 percent renewable energy and 100 percent Australian recycled scrap steel from the start of operations.

ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.


Tags: Rebar Longs Australia Oceania Steelmaking Investments Decarbonization 

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