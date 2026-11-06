 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Australia...

Australia grants funding for renewable hydrogen pilot project to reduce steelmaking emissions

Friday, 06 November 2026 12:30:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Australian government has announced A$15 million in funding through the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) for clean technology company Hadean Energy to develop a renewable hydrogen pilot plant in Victoria, aiming to reduce hydrogen production costs and emissions from steelmaking.

The A$30 million project, which will be developed at a production site in Western Port, Victoria, will use Australian-developed solid oxide electrolysis technology to produce renewable hydrogen. The hydrogen will be tested at a neighboring steelmaking facility to assess its potential to reduce emissions.

CSIRO technology could reduce hydrogen production electricity consumption by 30 percent

According to the government, the technology could reduce electricity consumption in hydrogen production by up to 30 percent compared with conventional electrolyzers, potentially improving the economic feasibility of hydrogen use in energy-intensive industries. The solid oxide electrolysis technology, developed by Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), uses heat from industrial processes to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, reducing the electricity required for hydrogen production.

The pilot project will demonstrate the technology under industrial operating conditions and assess its potential for commercial deployment. The government also highlighted the potential application of the technology in other industrial sectors, including iron and alumina production and heavy transportation.

Tags: Australia Oceania Steelmaking Decarbonization 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

Similar articles

POSCO-backed Port Hedland HBI project in Australia receives federal environmental approval

20 Oct | Steel News

Hysata secures funding for electrolyzer manufacturing project in Australia

22 Sep | Steel News

BHP and China Baowu renew steel decarbonization partnership for another five years

22 Sep | Steel News

IEEFA: Australia needs major investment and policy support to develop green iron industry

07 Aug | Steel News

Australia's Generation Steel expands green steel project with new rebar facility

28 Jul | Steel News

BHP highlights blast furnace decarbonization as key pathway for steel industry

02 Jul | Steel News

IEEFA urges BHP to prioritize DRI technologies over CCUS in steel decarbonization strategy

25 Jun | Steel News

Greensteel Australia secures renewable energy partnership with HDRE

21 May | Steel News

ArcelorMittal partners with Stockland to promote low-carbon steel solutions in Australia

30 Apr | Steel News

IEEFA warns rising gas prices threaten Australia’s Whyalla steel project

21 Apr | Steel News