Greensteel Australia secures renewable energy partnership with HDRE

Taiwan-based HD Renewable Energy (HDRE) has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding through its renewable energy platform ZEBRE with Australia-based steelmaker Greensteel Australia. The agreement aims to establish a long-term renewable energy partnership supporting renewable-powered green steel production in Australia.

Renewable energy portfolio to support steel hub

According to the companies, the cooperation will combine ZEBRE’s 437 MW renewable energy portfolio in South Australia with battery storage and power dispatch capabilities.

The renewable infrastructure is intended to support Greensteel Australia’s plans to develop an ultra-low-emissions steel production hub powered by renewable electricity.

Solar and battery projects included

Under the agreement, ZEBRE plans to utilize projects including the Templers battery energy storage system and the Solar River hybrid solar-and-storage development to gradually supply renewable electricity to Greensteel Australia’s future operations.

The companies stated that the partnership is also exploring development of a 400 MW large-scale battery energy storage system integrated with behind-the-meter storage and advanced power management technologies.

Focus on energy stability and operational flexibility

According to the partners, the planned infrastructure is expected to improve renewable power stability while increasing operational flexibility for energy-intensive steelmaking activities. The system is also intended to provide greater energy price certainty as Greensteel Australia expands production capacity.

The two companies stated that negotiations toward definitive agreements will continue while additional renewable generation and storage expansion opportunities are assessed in line with the future growth of Greensteel Australia’s steelmaking operations.