Hysata secures funding for electrolyzer manufacturing project in Australia

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced up to A$49 million in funding for Australian electrolyzer technology developer Hysata to establish a commercial-scale electrolyzer manufacturing line at Port Kembla in New South Wales.

The funding will support Hysata's A$98 million project to establish an annual production capacity of 50 MW for its capillary-fed electrolyzer technology. The facility will be designed to scale up to 200 MW per year through 24-hour operations as demand increases.

Technology targets more efficient renewable hydrogen production

Developed from research at the University of Wollongong, Hysata's technology is designed to improve the efficiency of renewable hydrogen production and reduce costs.

According to ARENA, the technology could support the decarbonization of hard-to-abate industries including steelmaking, chemicals, shipping and heavy transport. The project will also include the deployment of early commercial megawatt-scale electrolyzer systems to demonstrate the technology in real-world applications and support its future commercialization.

Core electrolyzer components, including membranes, anodes and cathodes, are planned to be manufactured locally. ARENA stated that this will contribute to strengthening Australia's domestic clean energy manufacturing capabilities and supply chains.