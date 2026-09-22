 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Hysata...

Hysata secures funding for electrolyzer manufacturing project in Australia

Tuesday, 22 September 2026 11:53:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced up to A$49 million in funding for Australian electrolyzer technology developer Hysata to establish a commercial-scale electrolyzer manufacturing line at Port Kembla in New South Wales.

The funding will support Hysata's A$98 million project to establish an annual production capacity of 50 MW for its capillary-fed electrolyzer technology. The facility will be designed to scale up to 200 MW per year through 24-hour operations as demand increases.

Technology targets more efficient renewable hydrogen production

Developed from research at the University of Wollongong, Hysata's technology is designed to improve the efficiency of renewable hydrogen production and reduce costs.

According to ARENA, the technology could support the decarbonization of hard-to-abate industries including steelmaking, chemicals, shipping and heavy transport. The project will also include the deployment of early commercial megawatt-scale electrolyzer systems to demonstrate the technology in real-world applications and support its future commercialization.

Core electrolyzer components, including membranes, anodes and cathodes, are planned to be manufactured locally. ARENA stated that this will contribute to strengthening Australia's domestic clean energy manufacturing capabilities and supply chains.

Tags: Australia Oceania Steelmaking Decarbonization Investments 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

Similar articles

Australia's Generation Steel expands green steel project with new rebar facility

28 Jul | Steel News

POSCO-backed HBI project in Western Australia receives final approval

09 Apr | Steel News

Rio Tinto invests A$35 million in Calix’s Zesty™ plant to advance low-carbon steelmaking

17 Nov | Steel News

Australia approves $4 billion Port Hedland HBI project to produce 2 million mt annually

25 Aug | Steel News

Rio Tinto highlights high costs as major barrier to Australia’s green iron industry

08 Aug | Steel News

Sims to supply scrap for Alter Steel’s new EAF mill in Australia

01 Aug | Steel News

Australia backs Calix’ project to pave way for green iron production

28 Jul | Steel News

Australia aims to become world’s leading green iron hub

24 Feb | Steel News

Australia’s New South Wales government okays BlueScope’s plate mill upgrade

11 Jun | Steel News

Italy's steel export value up 2.8% in H1 amid diverging flats and longs trends

22 Sep | Steel News