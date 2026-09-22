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Italy's steel export value up 2.8% in H1 amid diverging flats and longs trends

Tuesday, 22 September 2026 11:53:49 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

In the first half of 2026, Italy exported a total of approximately 4.66 million mt of flat and long steel products, up 0.5 percent compared to the 4.64 million mt recorded in the same period of 2025. In terms of value, these exports amounted to approximately €3.84 billion in the January-June 2026 period, up 2.8 percent compared to €3.73 billion in the same period of 2025.

More specifically, exports of flat steel products amounted to 2.03 million mt in this period, down 11.9 percent compared to 2.30 million mt last year. The value of flat steel product exports decreased by 5.5 percent to approximately €1.88 billion, compared to €1.99 billion in the same period of 2025. Meanwhile, the average value per metric ton increased by 7.2 percent, rising from approximately €867/mt to €929/mt.

The long steel segment followed the opposite trend, with exports increasing by 12.7 percent to 2.63 million mt in the first six months of the year. The value of these exports reached approximately €1.95 billion, up 12.5 percent from €1.74 billion in 2025. Meanwhile, the average value remained largely stable, edging down from approximately €743/mt in the first half of 2025 to €742/mt in the period under review.

SteelOrbis' analysis is based on Istat data on Italian exports to the global market and cover HS categories 7208-7212 for flat steel products and HS categories 7213-7217 for long steel products.

Tags: Flats Longs Italy Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 
AuroraMagnani
Aurora Magnani
Editor

Specialized in technical localization and market analysis for the global steel industry, at SteelOrbis I facilitate the flow of critical information among global industry players, managing reports, news, and price analyses with linguistic precision and technical expertise. I am a professional translator specialised in English and Spanish. I completed a Master's degree focusing on professional translation in the fields of medicine and science, law, technology and finance.

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