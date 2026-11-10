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US raw steel production decreases by 13.4 percent - week 45, 2026

Tuesday, 10 November 2026 10:47:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on November 7, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.778 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 77.0 percent.

Production for the week ending on November 7, 2026, decreased 13.4 percent from the previous week ending October 31, 2026, when production was 2.053 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 88.9 percent.

Production was 1.728 million net tons in the week ending November 7, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 75.4 percent. The current week production represents a 2.9 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through November 7, 2026, was 81.537 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 79.5 percent. That is up 5.9 percent from 77.020 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.9 percent.

Tags: US North America 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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