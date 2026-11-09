Cleveland-Cliffs reaches new four year labor agreement with USW

US based Cleveland-Cliffs announced it reached a new, four year labor agreement with United Steelworkers (USW) across its operating footprint. These negotiations have been ongoing since at least July of this year.

According tot the company, the agreements cover approximately 12,000 USW represented employees across the company's steel plants and mining operations in Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and Michigan. The agreements are considered to resolve all USW labor contracts currently up for renewal, pending approval from local union membership.

Chief executive officer, Lourenco Goncalves, said: “Our USW represented employees do work that is essential to Cleveland-Cliffs and to our country. These agreements recognize their contributions and give us the stability we need to invest, compete, and continue strengthening American steelmaking.” He concluded with the appreciation he has for the collaborative relationship with USW.