 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Cleveland-Cliffs...

Cleveland-Cliffs reaches new four year labor agreement with USW

Monday, 09 November 2026 16:24:42 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

US based Cleveland-Cliffs announced it reached a new, four year labor agreement with United Steelworkers (USW) across its operating footprint. These negotiations have been ongoing since at least July of this year.

According tot the company, the agreements cover approximately 12,000 USW represented employees across the company's steel plants and mining operations in Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and Michigan. The agreements are considered to resolve all USW labor contracts currently up for renewal, pending approval from local union membership.

Chief executive officer, Lourenco Goncalves, said: “Our USW represented employees do work that is essential to Cleveland-Cliffs and to our country. These agreements recognize their contributions and give us the stability we need to invest, compete, and continue strengthening American steelmaking.” He concluded with the appreciation he has for the collaborative relationship with USW.

Tags: US North America Cleveland-Cliffs 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

Similar articles

Cleveland-Cliffs says Stelco is in full compliance with its Canadian undertakings

29 Oct | Steel News

Canada gives Cleveland-Cliffs 15 days to reverse Stelco layoffs or face court action

23 Oct | Steel News

Canada calls on Cleveland-Cliffs to submit plan on Stelco job commitments

08 Oct | Steel News

Cleveland-Cliffs hosts US energy officials at Butler Works to showcase GOES expansion

07 Oct | Steel News

USW to move to rolling 48 hour contract extensions during negotiations

28 Sep | Steel News

Cleveland-Cliffs to invest $1 billion in Middletown Works blast furnace upgrade with DOE backing

24 Aug | Steel News

Cleveland-Cliffs reports better results for Q2 2026 with tripled EBITDA

27 Jul | Steel News

Cleveland-Cliffs wins US defense contract worth $400 million

03 Jul | Steel News

Cleveland-Cliffs partnership with POSCO to enhance US-South Korea trade agreement

31 Oct | Steel News

Cleveland-Cliffs reports lower sales revenue for Q3

21 Oct | Steel News