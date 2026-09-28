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USW to move to rolling 48 hour contract extensions during negotiations

Monday, 28 September 2026 23:01:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The United Steelworkers (USW) union announced it will extend its current labor agreements with Cleveland-Cliffs on a rolling 48 hour basis after the existing 30 day extension expires on October 1. Under the arrangement, the extension renews every 48 hours unless either side ends it with proper notice. According to media reports, the union also plans to apply the same rolling 48 hour extensions to its contracts with US Steel.

In its latest bargaining update to Cleveland-Cliffs members, dated September 26, the USW said the two sides exchanged several rounds of counterproposals during the week and made some progress on economic issues, although significant work remains before an agreement can be reached. Bargaining with Cleveland-Cliffs is scheduled to resume on October 1.

The basic labor agreements between the USW and the two steelmakers, which cover tens of thousands of USW represented workers, were originally scheduled to expire on September 1 and were extended by 30 days.

Tags: US North America US Steel Cleveland-Cliffs 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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