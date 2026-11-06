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US rig count increases, Canada decreases - week 45, 2026

Friday, 06 November 2026 21:14:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on November 6, 2026, the US rotary rig count increased by one rig week on week to 604.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 131, while number of rigs drilling for oil increased by one to 463. The overall US rig count is up by 56 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by three to 223 rigs in the week ending November 6. The Canadian rig count increased by 32 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.

Tags: US Canada North America 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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