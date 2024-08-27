Bayi Steel posts a net loss of RMB 720 million in Jan-Jun

Tuesday, 27 August 2024 12:10:47 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Xinjiang Autonomous Region-based Chinese steelmaker Bayi Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Bayi Steel) has issued its financial report for the first six months this year, stating that its operating revenue amounted to RMB 9.363 billion ($1.3 billion) in the given period, down 16.28 percent year on year, while its net loss came to RMB 720 million ($101.3 million), expanding compared to RMB 771 million recorded in the same period last year.

