Baosteel’s net profit up 174.53 percent in Jan-Sept

Monday, 01 November 2021 13:44:35 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Baoshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd-the listed subsidiary of China Baowu Group announced that in the first nine months this year it registered an operating revenue of RMB 278.222 billion ($43.5 billion), up 38.9 percent year on year, and a net profit of RMB 21.59 billion ($3.4 billion), up 174.53 percent year on year.

In the third quarter alone, Baosteel registered an operating revenue of RMB 92.694 billion ($14.5 billion), up 31.78 percent year on year, and a net profit of RMB 6.502 billion ($1.02 billion), up 68.56 percent year on year.

In the third quarter, Baosteel’s pig iron and crude steel outputs amounted to 10.392 million mt and 10.823 million mt, respectively, while it sold 10.432 million mt of finished steel during the quarter.

In the first nine months, Baosteel’s pig iron and crude steel outputs amounted to 33.132 million mt and 37.048 million mt, respectively, while it sold 35.777 million mt of finished steel.


