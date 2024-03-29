Baltimore bridge collapse disrupts ex-US coal supplies

Friday, 29 March 2024 11:03:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Coal exports from the port of Baltimore in the state of Maryland in the US have been disrupted following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, causing potential shipment delays, according to media reports. Coal exports from the port are expected to be halted for six weeks, blocking the transportation of up to 2.5 million mt of coal.

In 2023, the US exported approximately 74 million mt of coal, while Baltimore port is the second largest terminal in the US for exports of coal. The closure of Baltimore port also threatens global energy supply chains. However, as the winter season is over, delays in coal shipments are not anticipated to result in a rise in prices, though there is a possibility that the situation could benefit Australia’s coal exports and prices.