﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Baltimore bridge collapse disrupts ex-US coal supplies

Friday, 29 March 2024 11:03:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Coal exports from the port of Baltimore in the state of Maryland in the US have been disrupted following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, causing potential shipment delays, according to media reports. Coal exports from the port are expected to be halted for six weeks, blocking the transportation of up to 2.5 million mt of coal.

In 2023, the US exported approximately 74 million mt of coal, while Baltimore port is the second largest terminal in the US for exports of coal. The closure of Baltimore port also threatens global energy supply chains. However, as the winter season is over, delays in coal shipments are not anticipated to result in a rise in prices, though there is a possibility that the situation could benefit Australia’s coal exports and prices.


Tags: US North America Trading 

Similar articles

US ITC votes to maintain AD order on clad steel plate imports from Japan

28 Mar | Steel News

US drawn wire exports up 40.1 percent in January

28 Mar | Steel News

US HDG imports up 10.6 percent in February

28 Mar | Steel News

US steel imports down 3.3 percent in February

27 Mar | Steel News

US OCTG exports up 26.8 percent in January

27 Mar | Steel News

US import rebar market remains quiet

26 Mar | Longs and Billet

US iron and steel scrap exports down 12.9 percent in January

26 Mar | Steel News

US cold finished bar exports up 36.7 percent in January

26 Mar | Steel News

US tin plate exports up 47.9 percent in January

25 Mar | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 41.7 percent in January

22 Mar | Steel News