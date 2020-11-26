Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China up 7 percent in the third week of November

Thursday, 26 November 2020 14:16:10 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the third week of November (November 16-22) amounted 52,501 units, up seven percent year on year, while down one percent compared to the third week of October, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the average daily passenger vehicle retails sales reached 50,000 units in the second week of November (November 9-15), up 15 percent year on year, though down 13 percent compared to the second week of October mainly due to the high base following the long National Holiday, while in the first week of November (November 1-8) amounted 35,000 units, up 20 percent year on year, while up 42 percent compared to the first week of October.

The average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the first three weeks of November (November 1-22) rose by 13 percent year on year, reaching 45,329 units, while up two percent compared to the same period in October. CPCA said, currently, the macro economic situation in China has been stable, though there were sporadic COVID-19 cases, which will stimulate buyers to purchase vehicles in order to make sure the private safety when going out.