Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China up 5% in Nov

Thursday, 03 December 2020 11:33:37 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in November this year amounted to 62,000 units, up 5 percent year on year, while up 3 percent compared to October, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China came to 107,000 units in the fourth week of November (November 23-30), down three percent year on year, while rising by three percent month on month.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, average daily passenger vehicle retails sales had reached 53,000 units in the third week of November (November 16-22), up seven percent year on year, while down one percent month on month. In the second week of November (November 9-15), the average sales figure came to 50,000 units, up 15 percent year on year, though down 13 percent compared to the second week of October mainly due to the high base following the long National Holiday. In the first week of November (November 1-8), the average sales figure had amounted to 35,000 units, up 20 percent year on year and rising by 42 percent compared to the first week of October.