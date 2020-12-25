﻿
English
Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China up 25 percent in the first three weeks of Dec

Friday, 25 December 2020 11:33:34 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the third week of December (December 14-20) amounted to 69,000 units, up 33 percent year on year, while up 31.4 percent compared to the third week of November, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the first three weeks of December (December 1-20) rose by 25 percent year on year, reaching 54,000 units, while up 17 percent compared to the same period in November. CPCA said, consumers have been willing to purchase vehicles amid the COVID-19.


